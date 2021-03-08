Second outreach clinic in Craven County gets more people vaccinated; mass event begins Tuesday in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The number of people vaccinated continues to grow throughout the state and in Eastern North Carolina. On Monday, more people in Craven County got the chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Up to 100 people signed up to receive the Moderna vaccine on Monday. This was the second outreach clinic that the county has done. Monday’s event was held at Bryant Chapel Church.

Craven County receives a mix of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. New Bern city leaders are not sure if they will be receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccines but said they will continue to vaccinate residents with what they have.

“Trying to get the people who may not have easily been able to get an appointment or maybe otherwise would not have got the vaccination,” said Scott Harrelson, Craven County’s health director.

Harrelson said the health department receives around 900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines each week, and CarolinaEast Medical Center gets around 1,100 doses a week.

For the rest of the week, Craven County officials will administer about 500 vaccines a day at the Riverfront Convention Center. To see if there is a vaccine appointment available, go to the Craven County Health Department website or call (252) 636-6693.

The vaccine is available for anyone age 18 and up.