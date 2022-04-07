NEW BERN, N.C. — The New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club in cooperation with The City of New Bern would like to invite all businesses and individuals to bring your ‘shreddables’ to Union Point Park on Friday, April 22nd, from 10 am to 2 pm.

They will begin the Earth Day weekend by providing a safe way to be rid of important papers you no longer need. Check with your accounting professional to find out what years’ tax forms, supporting documents, and other statements you can safely shred.

All documents are shredded on-site. The only charge is any tax-deductible donation you would like to make to New Bern Breakfast Rotary Charities, although $10 per box is suggested. Donations made to the Rotary club provide over 300 pairs of new shoes annually to school children whose teachers identify the recipients as “in need”, as well as providing higher education scholarships to five graduating seniors, and four students at the VOLT Center, and one nursing scholarship at Craven Community College.

Their club also offers financial support for other area non-profits and community-based activities.