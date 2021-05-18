Sign trail honors African American history

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The African American Heritage Trail is preparing to honor historic people and places in New Bern.

It’s part of the committee’s Juneteenth commemoration. City leaders will dedicate several signs that explain and interpret significant historic events of the city’s African American heritage.

Those involved are excited for people to learn and celebrate the city’s remarkable history.

“There has been so much history created here in New Bern but it hasn’t been tracked, things that you won’t find in your history book, but we feel that they are things that need to be there,” said Bernard George, chairman of the African American Heritage Trail. “Events, places and people that contributed greatly to the culture here in New Bern.”

“If you would like to attend the unveiling, it will be on June 19 at 10 a.m. at Five Points in the downtown New Bern area.