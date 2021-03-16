Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year- old from New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 15-year-old from New Bern.

Javon Dudley was last seen wearing gray pants, light gray jacket with gray high top sneakers.

Officials describe Dudley as a black male, 5 foot 7, approximately 115 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was seen at 4 Douglas Drive, Lot 4 in New Bern. His direction of travel is currently unknown.

If you know the whereabouts of Javon Dudley, contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office or Inv. D Lee at 252-633-2357.

