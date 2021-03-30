Silver Alert issued for missing Craven County man

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Silver Alert has been issued by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons for a Craven County man.

Charles Wesley Vandiford is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen at 5625 US Hwy. 17 N. in Vanceboro and could be headed towards downtown New Bern.

He is 71, 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds with short gray hair and hazel eyes. He also uses a cane. Vandiford was last seen wearing glasses, a gray shirt, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

If you have seen him or have information, contact Investigator Dowdy with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 633-2357.

