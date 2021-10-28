Social media post leads to child abuse arrest in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police have announced the arrest of a woman on child abuse charges.

On Wednesday, police served an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor child abuse on Lauren Ashley Rowe of New Bern. She was taken into custody without incident and placed in jail under a $2,500 secured bond.

In a Facebook post, the child’s parent, Max Oglesby, said they saw the abuse from the babysitter after one of their home cameras picked up the incident while they were at work. They turned over the video to New Bern police, which led to the arrest.

Rowe has posted bond and has been released from custody. Her first court date is Nov. 8.