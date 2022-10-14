NOTE: Each Friday in October during our “9 On Your Side News at 5:30,” WNCT will air a “Spooky Special.” It’s our monthlong series about places in Eastern North Carolina that people may consider to be haunted or just plain spooky.

=====

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Attmore Oliver House dates back to the 1800s, with the last occupant of the house being Mary Taylor Oliver in 1951, a woman proud of her ancestry and faith.

“About seven o’clock, I always say good morning, Miss Mary. So I’ve tried to stay in her favor,” says Jim Hodges, curator at the New Bern Historical Society.

“At church, I mean, if somebody was sitting in her pew, she would ask them to move. She could be a forceful lady,” said Hodges.

Taylor also wasn’t a fan of furry friends.

“She had a problem with a bunch of cats in the yard and she paid this guy to pay this man money to eliminate cats and she failed to pay them. So he took the cats and buried them with their head sticking up out of the ground.”

Rumor has it, Taylor’s spirit still walks in the halls.

“Sometimes people hear things when they’re downstairs. They’ll hear someone walking around,” says Marissa Moore, programs director at the New Bern Historical Society.

Or they will hear Taylor’s spirit rummage through things in her bedroom.

“Sometimes I’ll be working and I hear something. I look over and the cabinet door just opens. And then I come back in later, and it’s closed. You don’t know, she’s just making her presence known,” says Moore.

The North Carolina Ghost Hunters Society has even gone to take a look around.

“Back in 2006, we had a formal paranormal investigation done. All the evidence suggests that there is definitely some type of paranormal activity,” said Hodges. “The photographer took multiple shots in succession and the very next shot, I mean, look at all these orbs. There’s a presence that you just really can’t explain.”

Those who work at the New Bern Historical Society feel she’s a friendly spirit and is thankful for sharing the history of her home.

“We respect her home and we take care of it for her,” Moore said.

“If Miss Mary is still present, I think she greatly appreciates what the Historical Society’s done,” said Hodges.