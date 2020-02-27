Spring Cycle PIE Grants awarded through PIE to Craven County Schools teachers

NEW BENRN, N.C (WNCT) The Board of Directors of Craven County Partners In Education recently announced the winners of the Spring Cycle PIE Grants.
PIE Grants are an expression of faith in and support for teachers who are searching for educational opportunities that make an immediate impact on the lives of students and have the potential of encouraging long-range growth in educational performance.
At the February Principals’ meeting, the school principals accepted the check on behalf of their teachers.
A total of $11,758.46 was awarded.
The winners are:
- Instrument Petting Zoo, $1,486.48 – Ashley Etheredge, West Craven Middle School
- Reading Buddies–A Way to Bring Us All Together, $1,478.46 – Kristy Williamson and Sara Doutt, A.H. Bangert Elementary
- Breaking Behavior Barriers B3: Positive Behavior Interventions & Support, $1,500.00 – Kimberly Scott, Angeline Fields, and John Carroll, Oaks Road Academy
- Keep calm to keep working on, $1,447.26 – Meredith Pait, Robin Hall, Wendy Tidwell, Bridgeton Elementary
- Ethnic Instruments for Cultural Connections, $1,411.45 – Blair Dyal, Tucker Creek Middle
- Making a Pathway to Student Success, $1,401.00 – Diane Bondurant, James W. Smith Elementary
- Communication at Play, $176.74 – Alisha Plescher, Ben D Quinn Elementary
- Count On Me!, $1,499.57 – Kimberly Scott and Melda McCoy, Oaks Road Academy
- First in Math, $1,357.50 – Kendal Steele and Katie Scarfpin, Havelock Middle
For information on how you or your organization can support Craven County Schools through Partners In Education, contact Darlene Brown at 514-6321 or visit our website at www.CravenPartners.com.