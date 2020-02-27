Spring Cycle PIE Grants awarded through PIE to Craven County Schools teachers

NEW BENRN, N.C (WNCT) The Board of Directors of Craven County Partners In Education recently announced the winners of the Spring Cycle PIE Grants.

PIE Grants are an expression of faith in and support for teachers who are searching for educational opportunities that make an immediate impact on the lives of students and have the potential of encouraging long-range growth in educational performance.

At the February Principals’ meeting, the school principals accepted the check on behalf of their teachers.

A total of $11,758.46 was awarded.

The winners are:

Instrument Petting Zoo, $1,486.48 – Ashley Etheredge, West Craven Middle School

Reading Buddies–A Way to Bring Us All Together, $1,478.46 – Kristy Williamson and Sara Doutt, A.H. Bangert Elementary

Breaking Behavior Barriers B3: Positive Behavior Interventions & Support, $1,500.00 – Kimberly Scott, Angeline Fields, and John Carroll, Oaks Road Academy

Keep calm to keep working on, $1,447.26 – Meredith Pait, Robin Hall, Wendy Tidwell, Bridgeton Elementary

Ethnic Instruments for Cultural Connections, $1,411.45 – Blair Dyal, Tucker Creek Middle

Making a Pathway to Student Success, $1,401.00 – Diane Bondurant, James W. Smith Elementary

Communication at Play, $176.74 – Alisha Plescher, Ben D Quinn Elementary

Count On Me!, $1,499.57 – Kimberly Scott and Melda McCoy, Oaks Road Academy

First in Math, $1,357.50 – Kendal Steele and Katie Scarfpin, Havelock Middle

For information on how you or your organization can support Craven County Schools through Partners In Education, contact Darlene Brown at 514-6321 or visit our website at www.CravenPartners.com.