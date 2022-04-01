NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The Tyron Palace Gardens will be partnering with the New Bern Historical Society’s 2022 Heritage Homes Tour for Spring Garden Lovers’ Weekend.

The event will take place April 8-10 in historic downtown New Bern. A separate ticket is required for the Heritage Homes Tour, which is April 8-9.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of spring-blooming plants including tulips, irises, and more, throughout the 16 acres of gardens at Tryon Palace during Garden Lovers’ Weekend. Gardens will be free and open to the public on April 8-9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On April 10, it will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Also on tap April 8-9 as part of the festive weekend is Spring Heritage Plant Sale. That runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Daves House Lawn just outside the Tryon Palace main gate.

Interior tours require the purchase of a ticket admission will be discounted with a purchase of a 2022 Heritage Homes Tour Ticket. Tryon Palace Craft and Garden Shop will also be open on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.