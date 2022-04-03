NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – For the 20th year, New Bern Riverfront Convention Center hosted the ENC Home and Outdoor Expo on Sunday.

“Oh, it’s great. You know, we’re having such wonderful weather this weekend, especially for the outside vendors. Everyone is getting in the mode of spring redoing their house, their gardens, landscaping and things like that. So it’s, it’s really good to be back,” said Julie Alley, event producer.

Over 100 vendors packed the convention center, both indoors and outdoors. For some vendors like Buff City Soap, that’s a new plant-based soap shot in New Bern, it was the perfect opportunity.

“We just know that there’s gonna be a lot of people here we are trying to get our name out and help the business grow some more,” Emma Longenecker, consultant at Buff City Soap.

Even though the Home and Outdoor Expo took place last year, there were still COVID-19 guidelines in place. This was the first time since COVID the event happened with loosened health restrictions.

Business owners at the event said it’s important to be at the event to help them gain more business traction from customers. Wackadoodle, a handmade home decor business based out of Emerald Isle, was one business vendor at the event selling products and interacting with customers

“I just think it’s important to support local, especially everybody’s been home with COVID to the weather’s nice today just get out and meet local and to support local businesses,” said Connie Burgess, Wackadoodles owner.

Whether people attended the event to just browse or shop, attendees said they were soaking up spring between the weather and the event.