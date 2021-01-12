State of the East: New Bern’s mayor says the city is welcoming people to visit safely in 2021

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Dana Outlaw, New Bern’s mayor, says the city is open for business.

They’re safely welcoming people to the city after a year that’s taken a toll on everyone. Outlaw said his city saw many positive developments in 2020.

The New Bern Convention Center and the DoubleTree hotel both opened their doors again, after years of recovery from Hurricane Florence. New Bern’s businesses also rolled with the punches of a pandemic. Store owners and downtown groups found creative ways to draw people to the area to shop and dine safely.

In 2021 the city is focused on expanding the network of sidewalks so more people can walk and ride bikes to downtown restaurants. They’re also focused on flood mitigation and resiliency, so New Bern is ready for the next big storm.

The full interview with Mayor Dana Outlaw is below.

1. COVID-19: Your thoughts? What has the partnership with Craven County been like? Thoughts on the rise in cases?

2. State of business in New Bern in 2020. Thoughts on the efforts of downtown groups to help businesses?

3. Opening of buildings damaged by Hurricane Florence and more hurricane recovery efforts.

4. Future flood mitigation plans and the relocation of the Stanley White Recreation Center?

5. Thoughts about 2020? Things you’re looking forward to in 2021?