NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT)- Stewards of the Earth, a community forum on environmental stewardship, is coming to New Bern on May 1.

This event, sponsored by Faith Connection, will take place at 4 p.m. at the J. Murphy Smith Center, 508 Middle Street in New Bern, and is free of charge and open to the public.

Caring for the environment is a core belief in most faith traditions. This forum will invite people from all traditions to explore practical ways they can improve personal earth-care habits. Participants will engage with environmental advocates, learn about harmful environmental practices, and examine new ways to help protect our planet.

A panel of regional environmental advocates will address timely questions about why and how to better care for the Earth. Panel members include Alan Asher, Esq., Environmental Advocate from Pamlico County; Penny Hooper, a leader in NC Council of Churches Interfaith Power and Light, from Morehead City; Matt Ipock, Environmental Educator in Craven County; and Dr. Sara Schweitzer, of the NC Wildlife Resources Commission in Raleigh. The Rev. Garry Slade, Pastor of St. Peter’s AME Zion Church will be Emcee; moderating the panel is Bishop Holly Raby, Senior Pastor of the Word of God Christian Center.

Exhibits will provide sample environmentally friendly products and literature detailing concrete ways individuals and groups can help take care of the planet. Participating environmental organizations include the Sierra Club, Carolina Nature Coalition, Earth Care Congregations, and NC Council of Churches Interfaith Power and Light.

“As an organization of faith-based congregations, we believe we are called to be stewards of the gift of the created world,” said Deacon Jim Hackett, Chair of Faith Connection. “This forum will give us the opportunity to share and discuss ways to do just that. The environmental advocates joining us will share their personal and professional insights to guide us in discovering new ways we can all contribute to caring better for the Earth,” adds Deacon Hackett.

The Stewards of the Earth forum is the concluding event of a three-month initiative undertaken by Faith Connection in New Bern this spring. Over thirty local businesses and worshipping communities have participated in an environmental stewardship survey this spring. Organizations displaying outstanding environmental stewardship practices will be recognized at the May 1 forum.

Faith Connection is a partnership of local congregations working together for the betterment of the community in the New Bern area. Faith Connection honors the value of unity and invites people to come together in a spirit of love and to build bridges of respect and mutual understanding.

For more information about Faith Connection, go to the Faith Connection New Bern’s Facebook page.