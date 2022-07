NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were shot outside the Craven County Courthouse Tuesday morning. An active search by law enforcement was on for the known suspect, officials said.

Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer with the City of New Bern, told WNCT’s Adrianna Hargrove police there responded at 10:50 a.m. to a call of two people shot at the courthouse. Both victims were taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center. Their condition was unknown.

(Jennifer Dawn McGinnis photo)

New Bern police, deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, fire and rescue were in the downtown area responding. Middle Street, Broad Street and other side streets were closed off in the area by New Bern police and other law enforcement.

The Craven County Courthouse was under lockdown and residents and people working in businesses in the area were told to stay inside. Roberts said as of 12:20 p.m. there was no further threat to the downtown area. Police were expected to remain on the scene collecting evidence for a few more hours.

Jennifer Dawn McGinnis sent us some photos from the scene. There was crime tape put up by law enforcement and a forensic unit was also on the scene.

WNCT has crews at the scene and will have more details once they are available.