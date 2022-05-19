NEW BERN, N.C. — Sudan Shriners from throughout Eastern North Carolina will come to New Bern Friday and Saturday for the annual Spring Ceremonial.

A Shrine Ceremonial is an event where members and their families come together to welcome new members, transact business and celebrate their accomplishments. Cleveland Woolard, a New Bern resident was installed as the 105th Potentate for 2022 in January of this year. Ceremonials are held in January, May, September, and November each year.

The prerequisite for membership into the Shrine is membership in Freemasonry, one of the oldest known fraternities. To be a Mason, men should ask a Mason about it. Sudan is the third largest of the 200 Shriners Temples around the world and has been in New Bern since 1917.

The Saturday parade through downtown New Bern will bring the favorite public event of the weekend. This year the Shrine Units such as little cars and trucks, clowns, and many more fun groups will entertain New Bern families and children.

The Shriners Hospitals for Children is dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing excellent specialty care. Care is provided to all children in need regardless of the patient’s ability to pay. For more information about children in need of medical care contact any local Shriner or call Patient Referral at 1-800-237-5055.