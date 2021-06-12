Supporters and their furry friends highlight Craven County Sheriff’s Office

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — People from all over Craven County and their furry friends showed up to voice their support for the sheriff’s office.

Organizers say awareness is the key to keeping trust and safety alive in the community. Tyker Gonzales helped form the Friends of Craven County Sheriff’s office late last year.

“The reason we did form was to support, mainly, financially, the K-9 unit, because before Sheriff (Chip) Hughes, our sheriff’s department didn’t have a K-9 unit, and Animal Protection Services, which used to be under the branch of the health department,” said Gonzales.

Hughes says the K-9 unit plays a vital role in keeping the county safe.

A lot of the seizures we make, in cases we make in regards to animal protected services, also have drugs, weapons, human trafficking, child pornography, domestic violence, there are so many things that run hand in hand, with someone that will abuse an animal. Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes

The expo highlighted animal rescue organizations like Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary and Colonial Capital Humane Society.

“We work closely with the sheriff’s department as they take in these abused and abandoned animals, and that’s what we’re all about, is finding them new homes,” says Amy Burdulis the President of Colonial Capital Humane Society

Besides bringing awareness to these organizations, Hughes said his office is hiring and highlights what drove him to become sheriff.

“I knew I wanted to give back to the community that was so good to me. I knew that I wanted my children to have a safe place to play and work and raise a family, just like I did,” said Hughes

Organizers say their main goal is to show their support for officers and their furry co-workers.

“I want people to thank the officers, I want the officers to leave today with a huge heart knowing they are so appreciated, said Gonzales

