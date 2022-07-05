NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police have arrested and charged a suspect in a shooting that injured two people last Friday.

Officials said Joshua Zechariah Gibson, 20, of Vanceboro, was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He was placed in the Craven County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Gibson had a first court appearance on Tuesday.

Police responded to an area in Trent Court on July 1 at 10:22 p.m. to a report of two people who had been shot. Investigators found the two victims, who were not identified. Both were taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center and later released after being treated.

The investigation quickly led police to Gibson, who was later arrested.