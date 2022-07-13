NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in Tuesday’s shooting outside the Craven County Courthouse that killed a man and injured his brother had his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Dakota Wright, 19, of Vanceboro, was ordered held without bond. He has been appointed an attorney, WNCT’s Claire Curry reports. His next court date is July 28.

Wright turned himself in to authorities at the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon, not long after a manhunt was issued for him. New Bern police said one of the two men shot, Jordan Andre McDaniels, 23, of Bayboro, died of his injuries. Jaheem Dashawn McDaniels, 21, of Bayboro, was transported to ECU Health in Greenville and was listed in critical condition as of Tuesday evening.

Wright has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of attempted murder. He has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.

If convicted, Wright could face life in prison or a death sentence. Curry reports the smaller charges carry a maximum of 231 months (just over 7 years).