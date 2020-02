NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects wanted for stealing a camper.

The camper was stolen from United Storage on Highway 70 New Bern.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects or information on this case should contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.