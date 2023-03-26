NEW BERN, N.C. — There will be a lot of great treats in New Bern on April 1.

The Rotary Club of New Bern Breakfast is bringing “The Great Rotary Bake Off” to the New Bern Farmer’s Market on April 1 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“We are competing with other Rotary clubs in our District 7720 to see which club can raise the most money from Bake Sales held through the end of April,” says Rotarian Karen Masch.

“There are a lot of great bakers in our Breakfast club, so there will be a great selection of delicious homemade cookies, squares, tea breads, cakes, pies, and more. We are confident we’ll be successful in winning for our club size category.”

All proceeds from the sale of the real-homemade baked item will be donated to the Rotary International Foundation to support humanitarian projects throughout the world.

Information on Rotary and how to become involved as a member will be available at the bake sale table.