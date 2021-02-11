They call themselves the ‘Queens of King Street’ and they’re hosting Yardi Gras

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – King Street in New Bern is home to a group of neighbors that aren’t afraid of having some fun.

They call themselves the ‘Queens of King Street’ and this year they are bringing a New Orleans celebration to Eastern North Carolina.

It is called Yardi Gras. Homeowner Meghan Millea says it’s a way to celebrate Mardi Gras COVID-19 safe!

Every neighbor on the street went full out, decorating their homes in true Mardi Gras fashion.









PHOTOS: Kayla Schmidt

I used to always say King Street was the best street in the world. Now I think it’s the best street in the world. Ann Henson

The decor will be up until February 18, so take a drive or a walk by and get into the spirit before or during Fat Tuesday!

SEE VIA FACEBOOK LIVE: