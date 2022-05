NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The New Bern Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated is hosting its 3rd annual Lee Morgan Golf Classic.

The event will take place this Saturday at the Harbor Pointe Golf Club. The event is open to all ages and skillsets. Costs per golfer are $75 per adult and $45 per youth (ages 10-17). Continental breakfast, lunch, trophies and amazing gift bags are all included.

Contact Taurance Williams at 252-675-7300 for more information.