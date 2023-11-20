NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A person who was pulled over for speeding was arrested on drug-related charges on November 16.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling in excess of 80 mph in a 55 mph zone on US Hwy 70 near East Fisher Avenue. During the stop, Hughes observed a strong odor of marijuana from the vehicle. He conducted a probable cause search and located several items of paraphernalia and marijuana consistent with the sell and distribution of drugs.

John Anthony Delgado, 21, of New Bern was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving to endanger and speeding. He was transported to the Craven County Detention Center, brought before the magistrate and given a $5,000 secured bond. He had a November 17 court appearance.