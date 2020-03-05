Traffic stop leads to arrest in Craven County

Live Now
New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested following a traffic stop in Craven County.

On Thursday at approxiamtely 7:30 a.m., 38 yer old Jeremy Lee Garey was stopped for driving erratically on US Highway 70.

Officials with the New Bern Police Department said during the search of Garey’s vehicle, methamphetamine, a hypodermic needle and over $3,400 in cash was seized.

Garey was charged with:

  • Possession with intent to manufacture, sale, and deliver methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphrenia
  • Reckless driving to endanger

He was placed into the Craven County Jail under a $5,000 bond and his first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

