Traffic stop leads to arrest in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested following a traffic stop in Craven County.
On Thursday at approxiamtely 7:30 a.m., 38 yer old Jeremy Lee Garey was stopped for driving erratically on US Highway 70.
Officials with the New Bern Police Department said during the search of Garey’s vehicle, methamphetamine, a hypodermic needle and over $3,400 in cash was seized.
Garey was charged with:
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sale, and deliver methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphrenia
- Reckless driving to endanger
He was placed into the Craven County Jail under a $5,000 bond and his first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.