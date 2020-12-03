Tryon Palace cancels Holiday Cheer event due to COVID-19

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Tryon Palace announced Thursday it is canceling its Holiday Cheer event out of concerns due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers regionally and around the state.

“We are disappointed to make the tough choice to cancel this beloved event, however, with the fireworks display, we hope to spread holiday cheer to the community of New Bern, and we look forward to seeing everyone again at next year’s Candlelight event,” Tryon Palace Executive Director Bill McCrea said.

The event was scheduled for Dec. 12 and 19. Instead, it will hold a black-powder fireworks display from the South Lawn on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend and watch the fireworks from their vehicle. Parking will be available on Eden Street and the North Carolina History Center parking lots. The streets surrounding Tryon Palace will also be available, with the exception of the street just south of Tryon Palace, where the fireworks show will originate.

Find out more information at Tryon Palace’s website.