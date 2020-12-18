Tryon Palace comes alive again during holiday season after being closed due to pandemic

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Christmas is almost here and there are still lots of places to visit and Christmas displays to enjoy all around Eastern North Carolina. One of those spots is Tryon Palace in New Bern.

It’s a staple of North Carolina’s history that’s been filled with holiday joy each year. That’s particularly true this year with the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the first state capitol of North Carolina. The former governor’s home in New Bern is 250 years old. It is also home to acres of beautiful gardens and, of course, Tryon Palace itself.

Although Tryon Palace has been closed throughout most of the pandemic, it’s back open again. Tours inside the facility come with a little Christmas charm. Rooms have been decorated to represent how the home would have looked around the holiday season.

Tryon Palace’s director of public affairs, Nancy Figiel, said there is nothing more magical than the Palace at Christmas. She said it’s just a special feeling.

“As you walk through each room, you get a feeling of … you get the feeling of how they lived in the home but also this warmth of spirit around you,” Figiel said. “That’s why I come through whenever I can.”

Tours of the holiday decorations are open through Christmas. Figiel sad to call ahead for a reservation because there is limited capacity.

This Saturday, Tryon Palace is continuing to spread holiday spirit with a massive fireworks display that can be seen all over New Bern. People will be encouraged to enjoy it from inside their vehicles, starting at 7 p.m.