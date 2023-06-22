NEW BERN N.C. — The Tryon Palace Foundation is honored to announce that it has been selected as one of nine finalists for receiving the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation’s (ZSR) Inclusive Public Art Initiative award for its proposed sculpture, “African American Artisan Lives.”

A team of Tryon Palace staff, Craven Arts Council staff, and other community leaders have been developing this project over the past year through community engagement and research with the hope of creating an inclusive public art piece that educates, enlightens, and engages all. The grant of $242,680 awarded by ZSR will fund the design and construction of a large-scale sculpture created by three renowned North Carolina African American artists to illuminate some of New Bern’s lesser-told stories.

The vision behind “African American Artisan Lives” draws its inspiration from Catherine Bishir’s book, Crafting Lives, African American Artisans, in New Bern, North Carolina, 1770-1900, and focuses on the period 1770 to 1835, often referred to as a Golden Age of prosperity and social change. “African American Artisan Lives” will celebrate the lives of remarkable working-class men and women artisans, whose little-known stories of strength and fortitude are vital to the understanding of New Bern’s history. Through the medium of large-scale sculpture, they will highlight the community of African American artisans that built the town, provided industries vital to its growth and sustainability, established religious and civic organizations, and lifted their families out of slavery into freedom.

The proposed sculpture is 16’ high sundial fabricated from aluminum. The 6’ wide dial will be large enough to walk through and suffice like a portal that spans across time connecting stories of the past to present. The composition and design will include textures and images that feature black craftspeople and geometric textures and designs representing African cloth designs, like Guinea mud-cloth.

The three artists who have been chosen to design the sculpture are Stephen Hayes, Marcus Kiser, and Georgie Nakima, who was born and raised in New Bern with a family history in the area that dates back eight generations. Each of these artists comes with an impressive body of work that has centered around inclusivity, equity, and Black empowerment.

ZSR’s investment in inclusive public art is intended to share stories of diversity, equality, inclusion, and equity as they relate to the people and places of North Carolina, especially those whose stories are often untold or under-told. ZSR launched its Inclusive Public Art Initiative in 2018 with ten organizations. ZSR’s Inclusive Public Art Initiative is also supported by the Mellon Foundation. For more information on ZSR and the Inclusive Public Art Initiative, visit www.zsr.org/inclusive-public-art.