Tryon Palace holds its last candlelight holiday tour of the season

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – In an effort to spread some holiday cheer in the East, the last candlelight tour of the season at Tryon Palace is this Saturday.

The candlelight tour is not just a tour, but a big holiday event and celebration that people from all over come to. The event includes fife and drums, candles surrounding the palace, a tavern to enjoy food and drinks in, and of course hot cocoa with sweets.



“I’d like to wish everyone a happy holiday and we look forward to seeing you at our candlelight celebration. Cheers,” said Tryon Palace Reenactor.

Click here if you would like more information on where you can purchase tickets for the event.