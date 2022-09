NEW BERN, N.C. — Tryon Palace and the North Carolina History Center will be closed to visitors Friday due to the impending bad weather predicted as a result of Tropical Storm Ian.

If you have previously purchased an admission ticket for tomorrow, please email Sarah.McLaurin@ncdcr.gov. At this time, the plan is to re-open on Saturday at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit www.tryonpalace.org, or call 252-639-3500