Tryon Palace stressing importance of role insects play in ecosystem during National Pollinators Week

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Garden keepers at Tryon Palace in New Bern are highlighting insects that play a key role in pollinating native plants and foods.

It’s part of National Pollinators Week, which kicked off Monday and ends Sunday. While some people aren’t a huge fans of these insects, it’s no doubt they do play an important role in our ecosystem.

Tryon Palace kicked off tours detailing their efforts about keeping their gardens pollinated. Garden keepers say the amount of pollinators in the area have been decreasing over the past decade. That includes monarch butterflies and honeybees.

Pesticides and urban development in the area are the top causes for the lowered numbers. Hadley Cheris manages the Tryon Palace Gardens. Cheris said from her experience, it’s not that people don’t care, they simply aren’t aware of the impact their small actions have over time. People might also be a little bit fearful when they see a wasp or a bee.

“People as kids have bad experiences, or their parents have bad experiences, so it translates into this fear that is pretty unfounded,” Cheris said. “Most pollinators are not interested in stinging or interacting with humans at all.”

The Tryon Palace Gardens are celebrating the rest of the week with garden tours and a movie screening on Saturday. Click here to learn more.

