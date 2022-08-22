NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s time to party.

On September 10, Tryon Palace is holding an event called Lawn Party at the Palace, running from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The event will be on the site grounds. There will be food, live music to dance to and other fun entertainment for families who want to visit.

The Lawn Party event is a fundraiser for the Tryon Palace Foundation, which supports Tryon Palace’s educational and cultural programming for the public. Tryon Palace showcases African American History, information about the Revolutionary War and the Civil War era, and North Carolina history in general.

The event will have games like cornhole, giant Jenga and much more. The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter will have birds and snakes for the viewers to visit. There will also be live entertainment based on historic activities and crafts on the North Lawn to see.

The food included at the event will be fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, BBQ and ice cream. Beer and wine will also be provided.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for youth ages 6 to 14 years, and children 5 and under are admitted free.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.tryonpalace.org/events/tryon-palace-lawn-party, or on-site at the North Carolina History Center, located at 529 S. Front Street in New Bern.