NEW BERN, N.C. — The Twin Rivers YMCA will be hosting a 24-hour open house event beginning Friday at 11:30 AM.

Community members, guests and members of the YMCA will have access to the fitness facility and scheduled events through Saturday at no cost. The fitness facility will be open overnight and activities will take place throughout the 24-hour event. The aquatic facility will operate under normal operating hours.

Scheduled events include group fitness classes, staff meet and greet, extended child-watch hours, family movie, open-gym for basketball, fall-festival games, food trucks, and dance-a-thon. A complete schedule can be found on the Twin Rivers YMCA website.

“We are proud to be part of the Craven, Pamlico and Jones County communities,” says Eastern Carolina YMCA President and CEO, David Heggie. “More than just a gym, the YMCA is a place where everyone shares a sense of belonging while they experience programs that build healthier spirit, mind and body.”

Anyone who joins the Y during the 24-hour period will have access to an exclusive membership offer to waive the joining fee and first month, prorated membership payment, paying nothing until November.

The open house event will also kick-start the Y’s Annual Campaign which raises funds to support the Financial Assistance Program, as well as other various programs offered by the Y. The Financial Assistance Program ensures all individuals and families are able to become active members and participants at a rate that fits their budget. This program is possible thanks to the many generous donors who support the YMCA’s Annual Campaign.