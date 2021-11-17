Two arrested in New Bern on multiple charges

Sharae Becton and Benjamin G. Brown (New Bern Police Department photos)

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern Police Department and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation on Wednesday based on tips and community complaints of drug activity in the area.

Officers arrested Sharae Becton, 28, and Benjamin G. Brown, 34, and based on this investigation officers executed a search warrant at Brown’s address in the 1900 block of Railroad Street.

Evidence was recovered to support charges for Trafficking Schedule I (two counts), Trafficking Schedule II (three counts), Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine, PWIMD Marijuana, Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling for the sale of a Controlled Substance, and Misdemeanor Child Endangerment. Brown was also charged with two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Becton and Brown will have a first appearance in court on Thursday. Both Becton’s and Brown’s bond was set at $4 million.

Citizens are encouraged to become a “Partner in Policing” by reporting suspected illegal activity to the New Bern Police Department’s TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at (252) 633-5141.