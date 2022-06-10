NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people, two who are convicted felons, for guns and drug charges after an investigation that occurred on June 1.

During the search, approximately nine pounds of marijuana, guns, money and other packaging material consistent with the distribution of narcotics were seized.

Anthony DeJaun Lynch, 33, of New Bern, is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony maintaining a dwelling for the sell of illegal narcotics, and felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI-controlled substance.

Christian Capice Moore, 33, of New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI-controlled substance.

Shabazz A Deliard, 32, of New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI-controlled substance.