NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant for two suspects wanted for trafficking heroin and fentanyl.

During the search, there were 32 grams of heroin and fentanyl, three firearms, money, scales and packaging material consistent with the distribution of drugs seized.

Ashton Royal, 28, of New Bern, is wanted for two felony counts of trafficking opium, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin and fentanyl and felony maintaining a dwelling for selling heroin and fentanyl.

Nikera Nashae Lee, 25, of New Bern, is wanted for two felony counts of trafficking opium, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver heroin and fentanyl and felony maintaining a dwelling for selling heroin and fentanyl.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Royal and Lee is asked to contact your local enforcement.