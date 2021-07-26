Two Pamlico County men facing drug charges in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Pamlico County men are facing drug charges in Craven County, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 23, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team assisted by K-9 Nibbles searched a vehicle during a vehicle stop on U.S. 70 Highway in New Bern.

During the search deputies located over four ounces of cocaine. Anthony Thomas, 40, of Oriental, is charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to sell/deliver cocaine.

Anthony Lamar Green, 57, of oriental is charged with conspiracy to dell./deliver cocaine.

This is canine K-9 Nibbles fifth seizure in 10 days.