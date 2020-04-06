UPDATE: Craven County confirmed COVID-19 cases

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County has 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday, April 6.

Health officials say, out of the 18 confirmed positive cases, seven of those individuals have recovered, are doing well, and are out of isolation and the recovered cases completed the necessary isolation requirement and have been free of COVID-19 symptoms for at least 72 hours.

Seven cases have been related to out of state travel, nine are from community transmission, and two are direct contact with a previously confirmed positive.

Five of the active COVID-19 cases are currently hospitalized.