US-70 East off-ramp at Clarks Road in New Bern closed for road work

New Bern

Clarks Road at US 70 Interchange, New Bern, NC (Google Maps)

The North Carolina Dept. of Transportation says the US Highway 70 Eastbound off-ramp at the Clarks Road interchange in New Bern will close until Friday night for road work.

The ramp closed early Thursday morning and is expected to reopen at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, after milling and repaving is complete, according to NCDOT’s website.

NCDOT said drivers on US-70 East trying to get onto Clarks Road should continue east on US 70 and get off at exit 411, then drive across the bridge over US-70, turn left on the entrance ramp for US-70 West, and continue west back to the exit for Clarks Road.

Traffic delays are expected in that area during the ramp closure.

