US-70 East off-ramp at Clarks Road in New Bern closed for road work

The North Carolina Dept. of Transportation says the US Highway 70 Eastbound off-ramp at the Clarks Road interchange in New Bern will close until Friday night for road work.

The ramp closed early Thursday morning and is expected to reopen at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, after milling and repaving is complete, according to NCDOT’s website.

NCDOT said drivers on US-70 East trying to get onto Clarks Road should continue east on US 70 and get off at exit 411, then drive across the bridge over US-70, turn left on the entrance ramp for US-70 West, and continue west back to the exit for Clarks Road.

Traffic delays are expected in that area during the ramp closure.