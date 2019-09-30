Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

US-70 East ramp in Craven County to close on Monday

New Bern

by:

Posted: / Updated:

US-70 at Tuscarora Rheems Road in Craven Co., NC (Google Maps)

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – A ramp on US-70 East in Craven County will be closed on Monday until 7:00 p.m., due to road work, NCDOT officials said.

According to the NCDOT, the ramp from State Route 1224, Tuscarora-Rhems Road, onto US-70 East will be closed on Monday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Drivers trying to access US-70 East from SR-1224 should turn onto the entrance ramp to US-70 West and proceed 6.2 miles to SR-1001 (NC41). Exit US-70 west and proceed to the stop sign. Turn left at the stop sign and proceed across the bridge and turn left onto the entrance ramp for US-70 east. Proceed east to your destination.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV