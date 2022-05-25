NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) — A wastewater spill was reported in New Bern on Tuesday, city officials said Wednesday.

The General Statue 143-215. 1C requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface water. The City of New Bern reports it had a discharge of untreated wastewater of an estimated 12,000 gallons from a broken sewer force main located at 805 S. Front St.

The untreated wastewater was discharged into the Trent River.

The Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on Wednesday and is reviewing the matter.