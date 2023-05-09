NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County government is reporting a disruption of water service to the Adams Creek Road area after damage to a water main on Tuesday.

On its Facebook page, Craven County officials said “water system customers in the Adams Creek Road area are experiencing an unplanned water outage due to a water main being damaged by a North Carolina Department of Transportation construction contract crew replacing a culvert at the Clubfoot Creek crossing.” It’s the same area that experienced a water outage due to a planned event on May 4.

Officials estimate between 700-800 customers are without water, including people who live off Adams Creek Road north of Ball Farm Road. Customers on Ball Farm Road are not known to be affected.

(Craven County Government illustration)

Crews were called to the area to assess the damage and make repairs. It was unclear how long the resumption of water service would take. The impacted area will be under a system pressure advisory to ensure bacteria is not present in the water.

Officials also said “periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system. A system pressure advisory means affected consumers are advised to boil all water for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water. Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.”

Craven County water system customers can call Craven County Water at (252) 636-6615 with questions.