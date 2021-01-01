Welcome to the world: CarolinaEast’s first baby of 2021 born shortly after midnight

K’Lani Myluv Kearney, the first baby born in 2021 at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern. (CarolinaEast Medical Center photo)

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — “It’s still unbelievable. Like I really had the first baby in the new year,” said mother Destinee Morris.

Morris welcomed her baby, K’Lani Myluv Kearney, at 12:40 a.m. on Friday, weighing in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces. She was the first baby born at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern in 2021 and Morris’ first.

Morris became pregnant at the beginning of the pandemic.

“It was much more challenging,” Morris said. “I did have to work. It was even more hard because you know I’m around everybody touching everything.”

Nine months later …

“It was painful,” Morris said.

However, the reward was a sweet one as she brings a new, healthy baby girl into the world, in the midst of the pandemic.

“It was all worth it in the end,” Morris said. “It was scary.”

Morris said thankfully, she has a great support system, including her grandmother.

“I have 12 grandchildren, and this is my first great (grandchild), so I am really excited,” said new great grandmother Cynthia Blango.

Both Morris and her grandmother said K’Lani’s birth sets a good precedent for what’s to come this year.

“I’m ready to see what 2021 has to bring for all of us and happy new year to all,” Morris said.

As for the next steps, Morris said she will start to get used to juggling her new baby with school and work.