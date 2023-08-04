NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives from the sheriff’s office criminal investigation bureau are conducting interviews and processing a crime scene after completing a welfare check.

On Friday, Craven County Deputies responded to a residence in reference to a request for a welfare check. When they arrived, deputies located a dead man who was the apparent victim of a homicide.

Anyone who may have information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the office at 252-636-6620, after hours at 252-633-2357, or Crime Stoppers 24-hour line at 252-633-5141 if you wish to remain anonymous.