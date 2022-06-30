NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Three New Bern not-for-profits have joined together to sponsor an event for the New Bern community.

Arts To End Genocide (ATEG), the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain and Faith Connection are presenting an afternoon of West African Dance. These three organizations all share a common mission of positive youth development for children in Eastern NC and around the world.

ATEG is focused on children living in the Faladje IDP Camp in Bamako, Mali. The camp is located on the site of a garbage dump, where children live under deplorable conditions. They suffer from food insecurity, lack of medical care, sanitation, shelter, and safety. Through the generous support from the New Bern faith-based community, ATEG has been able to provide medical care, food, and a Women’s Skills Training program.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain has a mission of enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Through partnership with this event, the children of New Bern will be helping improve the lives of their brothers and sisters in Mali.

Faith Connection, a local group of church leaders and lay persons, has a basic mission to work on uniting all of God’s children through their support as a partner for this event.

On August 20 at 1 p.m., the SUAH African Dance Theater will present a West African dance performance and workshop for folks to learn these traditional dances. Children from the B&GC will be part of the performance and workshop.

The event will take place at the J. Murphy Smith Center, 508 Middle St., New Bern. Tickets are available at the Bank of The Arts, Mitchell’s Hardware and Fuller’s Music. Donations are $10 and $4 for 18 or under. There will also be tickets available at the door on the day of the performance.