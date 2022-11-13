NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Over 200 runners participated in Weyerhaeuser’s Trail to Tryon run in New Bern Saturday morning.

The races included a one-half marathon, 5K and 10K. Runners had the chance to follow the routes through the downtown New Bern historic district, the residential district and Union Point Park. A celebration was held after the races where winners of the races were announced.

Melissa Riggle, the executive director of the Craven County Tourism Development, said the event was successful in its first year.

“It really just speaks to how we speak to each other as a community,” Riggle said. “Like I said, the partners and stakeholders we had working together on this but then the local community that we saw come out and welcome these guests, that’s just been wonderful to see.”

A portion of the proceeds from the races will go to American Legion Post 539. For more information on next year’s races, click here.