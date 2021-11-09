What are the most expensive homes in New Bern and Jacksonville? Here’s the latest list

NEW BERN, NC. (Stacker.com) — Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one.

The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in New Bern, North Carolina, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in New Bern below. The most expensive homes in Jacksonville is after this list.

#10. 2430 Harbor Island Rd, New Bern ($799,900)

– 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 2,422 square feet; $330 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 612 E Front St, New Bern ($800,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 3,686 square feet; $217 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 6 Bentley Ln, New Bern ($825,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 3,185 square feet; $259 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 218 Pollock St, New Bern ($845,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 3,988 square feet; $211 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 210 New St, New Bern ($850,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 3,575 square feet; $237 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 236 Drake Lndg, New Bern ($1,369,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 5,938 square feet; $230 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 220 Pollock St, New Bern ($1,650,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 4,258 square feet; $387 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 3003 River Ln, New Bern ($1,800,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 6,617 square feet; $272 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 655 Van Moreadith Rd, New Bern ($1,899,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 8,070 square feet; $235 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 106 Allen Dr, New Bern ($4,000,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 4,941 square feet; $809 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

=====

Here are the most expensive homes in Jacksonville:

#10. 406 Woodland Dr, Jacksonville ($450,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 3,746 square feet; $120 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 312 Naval Store Dr, Jacksonville ($450,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 3,865 square feet; $116 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 517 Jarrotts Pl, Jacksonville ($456,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 3,849 square feet; $118 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 1110 Greenway Dr Lot 4, Jacksonville ($473,900)

– 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 3,816 square feet; $124 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 111 Ed Coles Ct, Jacksonville ($479,900)

– 5 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 4,075 square feet; $117 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 103 Bellchasse Way, Jacksonville ($480,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 3,027 square feet; $158 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 234 Royal Bluff Rd, Jacksonville ($549,900)

– 3 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 3,115 square feet; $176 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 200 Woodland Dr, Jacksonville ($560,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 4,024 square feet; $139 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 279 Waters Rd, Jacksonville ($650,000)

– 2 bedrooms; 1 bathrooms; 2,012 square feet; $323 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 310 Woodland Dr, Jacksonville ($1,224,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 4,896 square feet; $250 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)