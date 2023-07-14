NEW BERN, N.C. — Who were those brothers that Flight is all about? They were two “everyman” fellows who made a huge difference in our lives.

While the Orville and Wilbur Wright were in their 30s when they succeeded in developing the airplane and the first man powered flight, they were much younger when they followed their curiosity and their interest in mechanics and engineering.

While Wilbur completed 4 years of high school, he never received a diploma due to a family move. Orville left high school before his senior year. At the age of 18 he and Wilbur age 22, opened their first printing business in 1889. New technology always fascinated them and three years later they opened their first bicycle shop. At first they repaired and sold bicycles and accessories, then they began manufacturing their own.

And then they got interested in aviation.

The North Carolina History Theater presents Flight a musical tale of these two bright, eager young men who changed the course of mankind.

What inspired the Wright brothers to invent powered flight?

Egged on by their feminist sister, their preacher father, a civil engineer and a black poet who would become Ohio’s poet laureate, driven by a determination softened by self-deprecating humor, they did what no one else had ever done—and did it for about the price of a car.

These young Dayton men who had never finished school, made their modest living at their bicycle shop. As their interest in aviation grew, they used scraps of metal and wood, employing bicycle spokes and used saw blades in place of intricate diagnostic tools. They reached out to the most well-known minds of the day to learn from their efforts. And they did it all, from their earliest experiments to their first flight, in about five years.

Playing the brothers are two young men. River Durham, is a student at New Bern High School and Bryce Bivens, is an ECU student.

The North Carolina History Theater, Inc., is a qualified 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to expressing and exploring the unique history of North Carolina through the performing arts and celebrating the rich diversity of our state in all forms of artistic expression.

