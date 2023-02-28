NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A popular event at Tryon Palace is returning in March.

On Saturday, March 18, Winterfeast is coming to Tryon Palace. Winterfeast is a Southern food fest that will take place at the Governor’s Palace. The event will be from 6:30 – 8: 30 pm and will be held at Palace South Lawn.

Winterfeast will feature oysters, roasted pigs and numerous sides. The event will also have live music to enjoy for those who attend. Chapel Hill duo Blue Cactus will be playing their unique blend of Country and Americana.

Besides the oysters and pigs, there will also be shrimp and grits, chowder, mac ‘n cheese, apple cobbler and other things, just to name a few.

Winterfeast tickets are on sale now. VIP tickets are $90 and offer one-hour early admission to the event at 5:30 pm and one free ticket for your choice of beer or wine. The sale of VIP tickets is limited to sponsors and foundation members.

General admission tickets are $65, with entry to the event at 6:30 pm. General admission tickets are $60, if you are a Foundation Member. Wine and beer will be available for purchase. Don’t forget to bring your oyster knives and lawn chairs.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Foundation and its mission to support the Tryon Palace Historic Sites and Gardens by preserving its history. For more information, visit www.tryonpalace.org, or call 252 639-3527.

Tickets are also available at the North Carolina History Center ticket desk located at 529 S. Front Street in New Bern.