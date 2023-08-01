NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern could be the next home of a collegiate wood-bat baseball team.

The Players League, owners of the Old North State League, say they’ve got their sights set on New Bern. The league has teams from Hendersonville to Elizabeth City. Officials said Tuesday that New Bern has everything they are looking for, a stable population, tourism and a history of baseball.

Current plans include the league renovating Kafer Park for the team to use.

“As soon as we get approval, we’ll start an interview process, hire a general manager,” said Players League President Alec Allred. “We’ll start the field renovations to get most of phase one done by the start of the 2024 season.”

In a statement to 9 On Your Side, New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham said, “I think it’s a great opportunity to improve a city asset without spending taxpayer funds. Kafer Park is an important part of our parks and recreation network that has historically been underutilized. This is a win-win for all involved.”