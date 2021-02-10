Work continues on new park set to open in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Winter isn’t keeping crews from their work in building a new park in New Bern.

The first phase of Martin Marietta Park includes a completed kayak and canoe launching point and seven miles of new trails. Workers are setting up public utilities, a new restroom, a shelter and a playground.

Officials want the $10 million project to be a regional attraction.

“When we started this project back in 2018, we had public input and the citizens told us what they wanted to see in this park and were trying to make that happen,” said Foster Hughes, director of New Bern Parks and Recreation. “Our goal is to be a draw all over Eastern North Carolina to pull folks in.”

New Bern leaders already have expansion plans for the park and are looking for grants and sponsorships to keep the growth for the project going.