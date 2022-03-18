NEW BERN, N.C. – Norfolk Southern Railroad will perform maintenance to its railroad tracks, necessitating a detour next week for New Bern drivers.

On Monday, South Glenburnie Road near Neuse Boulevard (N.C. 55) is scheduled to be closed. Drivers will use N.C. 55, Simons Street and Oaks Road to access either side of South Glenburnie Road.

On Tuesday, the railroad plans to close Neuse Boulevard to traffic between Race Track and South Glenburnie roads. Motorists will be detoured onto N.C. 43, U.S. 70/17, and South Glenburnie Road to access Neuse Boulevard.

The work is expected to take one day at each location and is weather-dependent. The N.C. Department of Transportation reminds drivers to slow down going around the road closure, be alert for crews working, and allow themselves extra time for their commute using the detour.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.